Cockroach Dedications: Butterfly House will name a roach after your ex for Valentine’s Day

ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Botanical Garden’s Sophia M. Sachs Butterfly House is offering cockroach dedications as a unique gift for Valentine’s Day.

The Butterfly House will name a cockroach in honor or more like “diss-honor” to your “ex, bad boss, or that not-so-special someone in your life.”

After your purchase, you’ll receive a video to show off your ‘dedication.’

The money raised will support the Butterfly House and its mission to their understanding of plants and animals.

The Butterfly House says they want to use this opportunity to also educate the public about the positive attributes of roaches.

To start your roach dedication, click here.