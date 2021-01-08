Cold and cloudy throughout the weekend

ST. LOUIS – A cold and mainly cloudy pattern will hold through the weekend.

There may be a few quick snow flurries from time to time Friday to go with those clouds. Temperatures will only warm a few degrees from the lower 30s to the upper 30s by Friday afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies continue Friday night with low temperatures in the upper 20s.

Saturday and Sunday remain mostly cloudy with daytime temperatures in the 30s. Sunshine will return at times by early next week as a modest warming trend begins.

Highs will be in the upper 30s Monday, but warm to near 50 by the middle of the week.