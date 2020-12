ST. LOUIS – We have a COLD Christmas morning in progress.

Overnight, it was 14 degrees with a wind chill of -1! Temperatures will fall a few more degrees by daybreak. Winds should ease up a bit more through the morning and there should be plenty of sunshine today. Highs will climb to the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. It will be mostly clear and not quite as cold tonight with lows in the low 20s.

For Saturday it will be much warmer with highs back into the upper 40s to near 50.