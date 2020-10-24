Cold weather may change upcoming fall activities

ST. LOUIS – If it’s not cold enough for you yet, you’re guaranteed to get a chill down your spine as temperatures continue to drop.

For some, the chilly temperatures will stop them from going places but for others, warm clothing will work just fine.

The Eureka Fear Farm has a haunted maze and haunted hayride and the owner says it’s not difficult to social distance and try to stay covid free.

Laura Kirk of Fear Farm says it may be a little chilly but she thinks they will still have big crowds because people want to enjoy the fall weather.

Parkway West and Parkway North High Schools were on the field as parents were bundled up in the stands trying to ignore the cold.

The cheerleaders say they have no problem keeping warm.

“They’re constantly moving, it’s constant aerobic exercise and it keeps them warm,” Cheerleader Director Kelly Martin said.

Earlier Friday night, families lined up for Boo at the Zoo with hats and coats covering up their costumes.

Some visitors said they didn’t mind the cold but it may have been better to come the day before when temperatures were warmer.