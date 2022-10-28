ST. LOUIS — It will be cold with clouds to start this Friday, but skies will clear through the morning. Let’s watch for some spots of fog too. Sunny this afternoon, with highs in the low to mid-60s. Mostly clear tonight. Saturday wake-up temps are in the mid-40s.

Clouds will be on the increase Saturday, with highs in the low to mid-60s. Rain will spread northeast into the St. Louis region Saturday evening and continue into Sunday morning. Wake-up temps Sunday are near 50. Some lingering showers Sunday afternoon, with highs near 60.

We will dry out and clear out for Halloween. We’ll see temperatures in the 50s for Halloween. Furthermore, we’ll see warming temperatures for the middle of the new week.