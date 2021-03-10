College Athletes to NCAA: Pull events out of states with anti-trans laws

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2019 file photo, Bloomfield High School transgender athlete Terry Miller, second from left, wins the final of the 55-meter dash over transgender athlete Andraya Yearwood, far left, and other runners in the Connecticut girls Class S indoor track meet at Hillhouse High School in New Haven, Conn. In a response to a lawsuit brought by three female high school runners, the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference maintains that it is exempt from Title IX, that guarantees equal access to women and girls in education, including athletics. The lawsuit argues that male anatomy gives the transgender runners an unfair advantage in violation of Title IX. (AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb, File)

ST. LOUIS–A pair of Washington University student-athletes have organized a national petition asking the NCAA to withhold holding championships in states that are considering legislation that would discriminate against transgender athletes.

“All student-athletes should be safe and protected when competing in NCAA championships,” said Aliya Schenck and Alana Bojar, Track & Field athletes at Washington University in St. Louis in a news release announcing the campaign. “Your silence on this issue is only allowing more states to pass these bills. We urge you to act now and make a strong statement against these bills, saying that the NCAA will not host championships in states that openly discriminate against LGBTQI+ athletes.”

The student-athletes cite more than 25 bills around the country under consideration. Missouri is debating legislation that would require high school student-athletes to compete in sports based on the gender on their birth certificate, not their gender identity.

The letter had almost 550 signatures Wednesday morning from student-athletes around the country, including a large contingent from Washington University in St. Louis.

The Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) already has policies in place for transgender students involved in sports. According to the handbook, transgender boys, (female to male) can participate on boys’ and co-ed teams, but transgender girls (male to female) cannot play on girls’ teams. The handbook goes on to say that if a transgender boy has taken hormone treatment, he may compete on a boys’ team but can no long eligible to play on a girls’ team. For transgender girls, being treated using hormone treatment can continue to play on a boys’ team but cannot play on a girls’ team.

Sports Illustrated reports that Schenck and Bojar organized a similar campaign when Idaho passed legislation last year regarding transgender athletes. The NCAA opposed the legislation but did not take championship events out of the state.

The NCAA has not responded to request for comment Wednesday.

