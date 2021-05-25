College Hill neighborhood plants lavender farm bringing money and hope back into community

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Lavender is known for its calming effects, but for the College Hill neighborhood in downtown St. Louis, it’s best known for creating change and spreading hope.

“College Hill has been a community that when you see it on the news, it’s always something negative,” Gail Olson, president of the College Hill Foundation board said. “And people that live here aren’t negative.”

The College Hill Foundation planted the seed 4 years ago to grow positivty in the St. Louis neighborhood.

The foundation started a lavender farm at the corner of Blair and Linton Avenue 4 years ago.

“The land that we are standing on right now used to be homes, houses, I wouldn’t even call them homes,” Olson said. “We’re going to call them houses that should have been torn down since they were in extreme repair.”

The houses turning into 100 lavender plants the first year.

“We had a lot of complaints because they had no idea what we were doing,” Manager of the lavender farm and College Hill resident William Butler said.

The initial complaints blossomed into a new outlook.

“It took a little while and the attitude started changing and we started having people asking questions,” Butler said.

From 100 plants the first year to 2,000 lavender plants this year, they’re now taking up blocks of the neighborhood.

The farm is even employing community members.

“We are still on the job,” Butler said. “We are improving this. They see a beautiful field. They may not know what it is, but it’s not trash”

The annual harvest happened in early June. The harvest was sold to Long Row Lavender in Wright City. The profits were plated back into the community, funding projects for the neighbors surronding the farm.

“You know we do roofs, and we help people with some of their flooring, and if their ceiling is coming in, so that they are able to stay in their homes,” Olson said.

To volunteer with harvesting or to donate email: ole20@att.net.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News