Collinsville police searching for 65-year-old missing man

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – Collinsville Police Department is asking for help to find 65-year-old Richard Fulton.

According to police, he was last seen Tuesday night around 11:00 p.m at 1003 Cherokee Street. Fulton is black male who is 5 feet 11 inches weighing 172 pounds.

Police say he has a condition that places him in danger. No other details regarding Fulton’s disappearance have been released.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Collinsville Police Department at (618) 344-2131 or contact 911.