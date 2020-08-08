Colorado trucker sentenced in Kansas crash that killed 5

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. – A truck driver from Colorado who caused a fiery crash that killed five people in Kansas has been sentenced to five years in jail.

Fifty-nine-year-old Kenny Ford, of Greeley, Colorado, was sentenced Friday in the July 2017 wreck on Interstate 70 near Bonner Springs, Kansas.

Investigators said Ford did not heed signs warning of possible traffic backups before his semi-trailer truck hit three vehicles in stalled traffic. Ford pleaded no contest in January to five counts of vehicular homicide, a misdemeanor.

Each count carried a maximum one-year prison sentence. Two of the victims were from Illinois and three were from Kansas.