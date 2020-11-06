Coloring book company releases presidential coloring books for both Trump and Biden before official results

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis publication company began printing their presidential coloring book featuring Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Friday afternoon.

Wayne Bell, the founder and CEO of Really Big Coloring Books, Inc. said he will make edits when the results become final.

Bell said 1,600 people either had the coloring book in their cart or were looking at it on their website. Later in the afternoon, at about 3:00 p.m. Bell made the Donald Trump and Mike Pence presidential coloring book live on the website as well.

He made a Hillary Clinton coloring book, but didn’t release it before the results were official. He then made edits to the book showing that she was not the president-elect.

One of Bell’s most popular political coloring books was the Ted Cruz coloring and activity book.

