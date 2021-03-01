Columbia, Ill. mayor resigns after being federally indicted

COLUMBIA, Ill.– The mayor of Columbia, Ill. has resigned today after being indicted last week for allegedly lying to anti-corruption investigators about his business dealings with the city.

The city administrator sent out a press release this afternoon saying now former mayor Kevin Hutchinson sent a letter to the city council saying he was resigning effective immediately.

“It is with a heavy heart, but due to the recent events, I feel it is in the best interest of the City and my family for me to immediately resign my position as Mayor.” Mayor Kevin Hutchinson

According to the federal indictment released last week, Hutchinson received referral commissions for city insurance policies in dealings between his company, BMC Associates, and MRCT.

Hutchinson, a licensed insurance agent, was prohibited from any financial involvement—be it direct or indirect—with the city.

The Metro-East Public Corruption Task Force, comprised of IRS investigators, FBI agents, Illinois State Police officers, opened a case to examine Hutchinson’s possible involvement in contracts with the city dating back to 2018

The city council is expected to hold a special meeting later this week to elect an acting mayor from its ranks.

The city code says the acting mayor shall complete the remainder of the mayor’s term until a successor is elected.