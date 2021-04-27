Columbia, Ill. police officer helps replace pregnant woman’s stolen diapers

COLUMBIA, Ill. – An expecting mother is grateful for the generosity of a Columbia police officer after diapers and wipes were stolen from her car Sunday.

Police say Officer Tyler McWhorter responded to a call about a vehicle break-in in the Columbia Lakes subdivision. The victim was a pregnant woman who is expecting to give birth in a few weeks.

The woman told the officer the suspect stole multiple boxes of diapers and wipes from her car.

After taking her report, officer McWhorter connected with co-workers and family members to help replace the diapers and wipes and deliver them to the woman.

She was very grateful for the nice gesture

“I will never understand pure evil, but I will forever be thankful for good people in the world that continue to make the world go round. Thank you again Officer McWhorter and to the Columbia Police Department. You really made my day,” she said.