COLUMBIA, Mo. — Police in central Missouri say a 3-year-old boy has died after being hit by a vehicle in a private driveway. Police said the accident happened Wednesday afternoon when the preschooler ran into the path of a vehicle being backed into the driveway by a 29-year-old woman.

Police say the boy was rushed by ambulance to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The boy’s name was not immediately released. Police said the investigation into the death was ongoing.