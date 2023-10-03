ST. LOUIS – Great things are happening for the St. Louis Children’s Choirs! First, they’ve named a new artistic director, Dr. Alyson Moore.

Next there is a new executive director, Ben Nordstrom and now there’s a new concert to kick off the season! Be sure to get your tickets for ‘Gather.’

It’s Saturday, October 7, at 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at the Manchester United Methodist Church. If your children would like to audition for the St. Louis Children’s Choirs, auditions are held all year long!

