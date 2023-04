ST. LOUIS – It’s a night to remember at Variety UnBound an Evening of Empowerment.

Many of the Variety children and teens will perform and entertain at this year’s fundraising event. Wednesday, we met such an inspiring young woman, Madi Proctor.

She’s been supporting Variety for years and now is giving back. See how she’s getting ready for her next stage of life – college! Way to go, Madi!

VarietySTL.org/Unbound

April 20, at 6 p.m.

The Factory in Chesterfield