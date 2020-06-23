Community-based programs offer access to solar energy

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – More time at home has meant a spike in electricity usage for many in the metro area, but not those who have signed up for grow solar.

Grow Solar St. Louis and Grow Solar Metro-East are community-based programs that offer the opportunity to learn about solar energy and access more affordable pricing on solar installation.

The goal is to bring residents and small business owners from the greater gateway region together to lower the price of solar while increasing the use of clean energy.

