Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 966 deaths/ 18,577 cases IL: 6,671 deaths/ 137,224 cases.
Live Now
Gov. Parson speaking about coronavirus

Community-based programs offer access to solar energy

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – More time at home has meant a spike in electricity usage for many in the metro area, but not those who have signed up for grow solar.

Grow Solar St. Louis and Grow Solar Metro-East are community-based programs that offer the opportunity to learn about solar energy and access more affordable pricing on solar installation.

The goal is to bring residents and small business owners from the greater gateway region together to lower the price of solar while increasing the use of clean energy.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News