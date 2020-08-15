Community devastated after north St. Louis restaurant goes up in flames Friday night

ST. LOUIS – AAA Fish House in north St. Louis was destroyed by a fire late Friday night.

Authorities say the restaurant in the 3300 block of Union Boulevard is a total loss.

Nearby residents say the owners were known for giving back to the community and they hope people come together to help rebuild.

“This is going to be tremendous loss in the community,” said resident Jerry Griffin.

The City of St. Louis Fire Department says more than 40 firefighters battled the blaze as the fire ripped through the restaurant around 10 p.m. Friday. The blaze began shortly after closing.

Residents say the restaurant has been been a staple in the St. Louis community for more than 30 years.

“Shortly after the restaurant closed, we got the report that there was a fire in the building. The first responding engine is right around the corner,” said Captain Garon Patrick Mosby. “There was a tremendous amount of smoke showing. The bulk of the fire had gotten into the roofline and it communicated very quickly.”

“I love this place. I don’t know what we are going to do without it. It’s really sad,” said resident Beverly Barnett.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

One firefighter received a minor injury to his leg while battling the blaze.