Community food drive honors slain St. Louis Police Officer Tamarris Bohannon

ST. LOUIS – A community food drive today will honor a fallen hero.
St. Louis Police Officer Tamarris Bohannon died in the line of duty in August.
Alumni members of the FBI St. Louis Citizens Academy and the St. Louis Area Food Bank are sponsoring today’s event.
Collection bins will be all over town starting Tuesday, November 17 through Tuesday, November 24.
