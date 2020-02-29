Community meetings to discuss possible school closures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The closing of almost two dozen St. Louis public schools is on the horizon.

This is an ultimatum that isn’t sitting well for many people in the St. Louis region.

There’s a ton of speculation as the district isn’t giving a scope of which schools may possibly be closing soon.

Regardless, we know right now that up to 20 of the 68 schools in the district may be closing come the 2021- 2022 school year.

Currently, the district’s enrollment is at an all-time low dipping under 20,000 students.

Superintendent Kelvin Adams is pointing to that, shortages in personnel, and low performances in Math and Science as the driving factors for his decision.

There’s no word on if this means potentially closing some of the historical high schools.

On Saturday, the first of six community workshops will be held to discuss this crucial decision with the public.

Saturday’s meeting will be held at Clyde C. Miller Career Academy on North Grand from 10 ‘til Noon.

There are 5 other meetings happening between now and March 12.

Following that, the seven-member school board will make the final vote in April.

The next meetings will be held:

• Tuesday: 6-8 p.m., Vashon High, 3035 Cass Avenue.

• Wednesday: 6-8 p.m., Metro High, 4015 McPherson Avenue.

• March 7: 10 a.m. to noon, Carnahan High, 4041 South Broadway.

• March 11: 6-8 p.m., Soldan High, 918 Union Boulevard.

• March 12: 6-8 p.m., Roosevelt High, 3230 Hartford Street.