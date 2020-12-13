Community mourns loss of fallen Moline Acres Police Sgt.

ST. LOUIS – A Moline Acres police sergeant killed in the of duty will be remembered Sunday. The visitation for Sgt. Herschel Turner will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at Reliable Funeral Chapel located at 3958 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, Mo 63108. The funeral for Turner will be held Monday at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral Basilica located at 4431 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis, Mo 63108.

Turner dedicated more than 22 years of his life to law enforcement. He was 54 years old, married and the father of 7 children.

“He always wanted to be a police officer,” said Anthony Trotter, Turner’s brother. “When he actually became a police officer, he was one of the happiest people in the world.”

Moline Acres Police Chief Gregory Moore helped establish a GoFundMe account to raise money for Turner’s family.

Turner was killed December 5th in what investigators describe as a freak accident. He was assisting with a traffic stop near Chambers Rd. and Lance Dr. when he was struck by a Bellefontaine Neighbors police car. The Bellefontaine Neighbors officer was swerving to avoid a crash involving a stolen vehicle.

The Turner family is receiving support from BackStoppers. The local organization provides financial assistance to families of fallen first responders. The organization was founded in 1959 and has assisted more than 170 families.

BackStoppers relies on donations and holds an annual fundraiser involving boxing matches between police officers, firefighters, paramedics and emergency medical technicians. This year’s event was cancelled with hopes of rescheduling it.

“The boxing event is a third to a half of our budget annually,” said Chief Ron Battelle, BackStoppers executive director. “It’s going to have an impact on us but what I’ve seen in my many years of doing this is when there’s a need, the St. Louis community will step up and support us.”