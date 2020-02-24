Community organizations band together to host "Peace Be Still" week against violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Local organizations, churches, and businesses from around the area will be working together to promote peace in St. Louis. James Clark, Vice President of Outreach for Better Family Life, discussed the “Peace Be Still” crime prevention initiative. Residents of both sides of the river will march together on February 24th calling for peace.

The “Peace Be Still” coalition will hold two parallel marches in St. Louis and East St. Louis to kick off a week for peace. Each march will be held on the city’s Martin Luther King Boulevard. Both marches will occur at night starting at 7 p.m.

