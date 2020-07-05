Community prayer honors 14-year-old shot and killed last month

Breaking News
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Friends and family gathered Sunday in front of the John DeShields Homes to honor 14-year-old Kyeiontae Stidimire after he sadly lost his life to senseless gun violence in his own neighborhood last month.

Stidimire and two other young victims were walking outside of their home about a month ago when shots were fired leaving Stidimire dead and the other two injured. His family, friends, and community leaders said they are desperate for change.

Stidimire’s family and friends gathered in the area where he died for a community prayer that started at 3:00 p.m. and lasted about an hour. It was streamed on Facebook live for those who could not physically attend. Pastor Luke Jenkins of Love Fellowship Christian Church South said that Kyeiontae’s death has hit the community hard and the mood has drastically shifted.

After prayer was over the group stayed around and bounced ideas back and forth about how to make the community safer. Starting a neighborhood watch was mentioned as an option.

