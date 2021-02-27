2021 St. Jude Dream Home – Framing Weekend

ST. LOUIS – This is the 12th Annual St. Louis St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. Additional information can be found at dreamhome.org or on their Facebook page. Payne Family Homes is recognized as a “zero hero”, which means they solicit donations from vendors and build this home at zero cost. Last year, 11,500 tickets sold in just 15 days. This year, 14,000 tickets will be sold for the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, starting on June 10, and are expected to be purchased quickly.

Fox 2 is the exclusive television media partner of this event.