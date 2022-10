This is Rachel Witt.

She’s a breast cancer survivor and has a steadfast bond with her son. Hear her story and how her son’s support helped her battle this deadly disease.

If you find Rachel’s story inspiring, you can help people who are currently battling breast cancer by attending this year’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk on October 22 in Westport Plaza. Click here to find more information.

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 proudly sponsor Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.