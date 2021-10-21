American Cancer Society, Strides for Hope Walk this Saturday

ST. LOUIS – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The American Cancer Society, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, Strides for Hope Walk is this Saturday, October 23. Join St. Louis at the Upper Muny Lot in Forest Park at 9 a.m. to raise funds and awareness. Visit MakingStridesWalk.org/StLouisMO to sign up and for more information.

Meet Mary Hutsell, a breast cancer survivor and 2021 Portrait of Hope Ambassador striving to teach awareness of early detection.

FOX 2 is a proud sponsor of this event.