American Heart Association – Virtual Walk

ST. LOUIS – The American Heart Association wants you to save lives while staying inside. Due to the recent outbreak of COVID-19, Americans are being kept inside their homes at this time.

The American Heart Association is moving their annual Metro St. Louis Heart Walk to the web. This year, you can virtually walk to celebrate heart and stroke survivors, raise funds and practice physical activity.

Starting at 7:30 a.m. on May 16, 2020 the Heart Walk participants and teams will meet virtually. If you’re looking for a few ideas, consider taking a walk outside, having an indoor dance party with your family, trying some strengthening exercises or creating an at home circuit.

This year, Fox 2’s Jasmine Huda will emcee the event virtually.

To register, visit metrostlouisheartwalk.org, download the Heart Walk mobile app, and encourage others to join via email or social media.

Participants are encouraged to wear their Heart Walk shirt and post a photo or video using #HeartWalkSTL.

To learn more, follow the American Heart Association social media using Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Fox 2 / KPLR 11 is a proud sponsor of the American Heart Association Metro St. Louis Heart Walk.