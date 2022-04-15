Bark in the Park is back in person!

On May 21st, the Humane Society of Missouri is hosting its 27th annual Bark in the Park at Cricket Field in Forest Park. But it won’t just be a day of fun-filled activities for you and your pets, it’ll also be an opportunity to help animals in need. All the proceeds will benefit their Animal Cruelty Task Force.

For register for Bark in the Park or to donate to the Humane Society of Missouri, click here.

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are the exclusive media sponsors of this event.