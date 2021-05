ST. LOUIS – Variety, The Children’s Charity of St. Louis, is in need of funds to continue providing equipment and therapy for Variety Kids in the St. Louis Area.

Meet Joseph, an almost three-year-old twin who is always on the go. After losing both of his legs shortly after birth, his mother, Deonna, was introduced to Variety, and she is determined to push for donors to help her son and other Variety Kids.

Participate in “Everyday PossAbilities” by visiting varietystl.org to donate.