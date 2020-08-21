Festival of Nations – Virtual

ST. LOUIS – The Festival of Nations is going virtual this year. The online event will take place over Zoom August 28-30.

Anna Crosslin, President & CEO of International Institute and Co-Founder Festival of Nations, says attendees will still enjoy a multicultural experience full of dance, food, music, crafts and more.

For the Festival of Nations schedule of events, visit their website at festivalofnations.org, or follow their Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.

