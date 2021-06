ST. LOUIS – On June 17 Nexstar Media celebrated its 25th Anniversary with Founder’s Day of Caring. FOX 2 and KPLR 11 celebrated by volunteering at the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis by packing over 1,000 food boxes for those in need in our community. #NexstarNation #NexstarCares

For more information on The Urban League, visit ulstl.com.