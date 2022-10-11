Meet Anastasia Stevenson!

Listen to her story of incredible courage against breast cancer and the words of wisdom she has for those who have just received a diagnosis or are still in the trenches of their battle.

Want to support people with breast cancer like Anastasia? Attend this year’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk in Westport Plaza on October 22nd and help fund the future of breast cancer research! To register for the event or learn more, click here.

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are proud to be the media sponsors for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.