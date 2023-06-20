While many students are on summer break, the National Council of Jewish Women is preparing for their “Back to School Store.” The store supports thousands of local students in need of school necessities from backpacks and books to winter coats and shoes.

In celebration of KTVI and KPLR parent company’s Nexstar 27th Annual Founder’s Day, station employees spent last Friday volunteering with NCJW St. Louis preparing for their “Back to School Store” in the fall.

For more information on the great work this local organization does for St. Louis go to ncjwstl.org