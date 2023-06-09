Loren Stuckmeyer used to spend his days outside boating and traveling with his family, but it May of 2020 his life took a turn when he was told he had ALS or Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

Loren’s family is among hundreds in the area that have been impacted by this incurable disease. But with life changing help from organizations like The Walk to Defeat ALS, they have access to necessary resources and equipment needed daily.

The Walk to Defeat ALS will take place on Saturday, June 24th in Forest Park. For more information and to register go to WalktoDefeatALS.com