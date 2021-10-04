Lutheran Elementary School Association: Brew in the Lou, this Saturday

ST. LOUIS – The 9th Annual Brew in the Lou is back on Saturday, October 9th. The event, hosted by, LESA, Lutheran Elementary School Association, will take place in Francis Park from 1-5 p.m. To purchase your wristband ahead of time, visit LESAstl.org. Additionally, purchase your Brew in the Lou Passport for special access and discounts to more than 25 local restaurants, breweries and other venues.

All proceeds will benefit scholarships and educational services for children in the 34 member schools in the St. Louis Area.

The Stellar Hog is the official restaurant of Brew in the Lou.

FOX 2 is a proud sponsor.