The 2022 Metro St. Louis Heart Walk is right around the corner and the American Heart Association has nominated 18-month old Carson as the Heart Walk’s Hero!

The research and support from the AHA saved Carson’s life and you can provide those resources to someone in need by participating in the Walk. Head to Busch Stadium on Saturday, May 21st and help raise funds for kids like Carson.

To register for the Heart Walk or to donate to the American Heart Association, click here.

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are proud media sponsors.