On Saturday, the sun was shining over Missouri Baptist University Spartan Field for the American Cancer Society All-Star Game.

Over 35 Missouri high schools were represented all coming together to raise money for the American Cancer Society and their efforts to support cancer patients and research.

“The money that is brought in from this event is going to help cancer patients not just for looking and finding a cure but also to help them in some of their immediate needs and helping them live longer, and just helping them find medication that will help just a number of things,” said Larry Frost, St. Louis Metropolitan Football Coach Association Executive Director.

Local high schools, families and businesses came out to support these football players who showed commitment not only to their teams but to taking a stand against cancer.

“I get a little emotional, my grandma is battling cancer as well as my stepdad and my aunt right now so it’s near and dear to my heart but I know many others are as well so were just excited to be able to support and do what we can to raise funds for the cancer research and support the community,” said Jenn Garnatz, President of Falcon Football Boosters, Rockwood Summit High School.

Over 145 football players were nominated for Saturday’s game, but only 76 were actually selected to play including four players from Rockwood Summit High School.

“So our four players are actually seniors this year at Rockwood Summit High School and they were nominated by some of our coaching staff and they had to raise funds to be able to participate and put in the effort,” Garnatz said.

The Rockwood Summit Falcon Football Boosters raised over $6,000 to give to the American Cancer Society at halftime showing their school’s collective effort to take a stand against cancer.

Help take a stand against cancer by visiting acsallstargame.org