PanCAN PurpleStride goes virtual

ST. LOUIS – PanCAN St. Louis is hosting their virtual PurpleStride event on September 27.

Tony Minor, who lost his father to pancreatic cancer nine years ago, says event the event is a celebration to honor loved ones. David Yoffie, who beat pancreatic cancer nearly 19 years ago, stresses the importance of funding for research.

To sign up to participate, visit their website or Facebook page. Follow their Twitter for updates on the event. Don’t forget to use #purplestride, #purplestridestl and #pancan when you walk.

FOX 2 is a proud sponsor of PurpleStride St. Louis.