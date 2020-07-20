Join FOX 2 as we encourage drivers to take a personal pledge to STOP DISTRACTED DRIVING.

Our goal is simple:

Change behavior in St. Louis.

Prevent unnecessary accidents.

SAVE LIVES.

What you need to know about Distracted Driving:

From CDC.gov/motorvehiclesafety/distracted_driving:

Each day in the United States, approximately 9 people are killed and more than 1,000 injured in crashes that are reported to involve a distracted driver.

Distracted driving is driving while doing another activity that takes your attention away from driving. Distracted driving can increase the chance of a motor vehicle crash.

Brown & Crouppen educating drivers on your legal implications of Distracted Driving.

What are the types of distraction?

There are three main types of distraction:

Visual: Taking your eyes off the road

Manual: Taking your hands off the wheel

Cognitive: Taking your mind off of driving

Distracted driving activities

Distracted driving activities include things like using a cell phone, texting, and eating. Using in-vehicle technologies (such as navigation systems) can also be sources of distraction. While any of these distractions can endanger the driver and others, texting while driving is especially dangerous because it combines all three types of distraction.

About 3 million people in the U.S. are involved in road accidents each year. The population of the US is just 331 million. This is an astounding number of traffic accidents.

Of these, 1.6 million have a cell phone involved in them. That’s 53% of all the road accidents in the United States. Over half the road accidents in the States have cell phones involved, and if this doesn’t make you realize just how potent it is, what will?

The Most Startling Distracted Driving Statistics for 2020

21% of teen drivers involved in a car accident were distracted by cell phones.

A teen driver with one additional passenger is twice as likely to be involved in a fatal car accident.

Texting or reading a text takes a driver’s eyes off the road for at least 5 seconds.

In some states, a distracted driving citation can raise insurance rates from $87 to $762.

According to the NHTSA, 660,000 drivers use electronic devices while driving.

Men are 4 times more likely to drink and drive, while women are more likely to text and drive.

Reaching for an object increases the chances of a car crash by 8 times according to the more alarming distracted driving statistics.

Parents with young children are more likely to be distracted behind the wheel than adults without kids in their car.

Once a driver has been distracted, it takes only 3 seconds for a car crash to occur.

In the United States, about 9 people are killed every day due to car crashes involving a distracted driver

Take our pledge to drive S.A.F.E. – Sober and Free of Electronics

Download the AT&T app that will disable your phone when you are in motion over 10 MPH:

AT&T Drive Mode App:

AT&T DriveMode is a free*, safe driving app that helps prevent distractions while driving by silencing incoming alerts, including iMessages. The app activates when speed reaches 15 MPH and deactivates when speed drops below 15 MPH for 2-3 minutes. The impacts of distracted driving affect us all, so we’ve made DriveMode available to customers of all wireless companies. Parental Alerts that send an SMS to the parent if the app is turned off or if auto-mode is disabled (available to AT&T postpaid customers only; alert sent to AT&T mobile numbers only). Auto-reply responses to SMS and MMS messages with a personalized safe driving message (AT&T postpaid customers only). Available for download: Android & iPhone.

Take the survey below to find out how much you know about Distracted Driving: