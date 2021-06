ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Walk to Defeat ALS will be held virtually on Saturday, June 26. “Walk Your Way” will begin on Facebook with a live ribbon cutting at 9:45am and the walk beginning at 10am.

Register to walk at WalktoDefeatALS.org and join the St. Louis Regional Chapter on Facebook.

Unlock ALS and help them reach their fundraising goal of $450,000.

FOX 2 is a proud sponsor of this event.