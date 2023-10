Meet Sara Gottman, a woman who lost her father to Alzheimer’s in 2017 and now walks in his memory at this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Gottman will lead the Edward Jones team in purple sparkly shoes and a fairy costume as she aims to spread joy throughout the event.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s takes place this Saturday, October 28th at the Chesterfield Amphitheater.

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are proud sponsors of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.