Skip to content
FOX2now.com
St. Louis
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Contact 2
FOX Files
Hancock & Kelley
Medical Minute
Metro Most Wanted
Presidential Libraries
Proud to Serve
Pulse of St. Louis
Spirit of St. Louis
Tools for Teachers
You Paid For It
Top Stories
Join the St. Louis Aquarium’s Nitro the Tortoise for virtual breakfast on Facebook Live
Video
Top Stories
The Fancy Furniture of Prudent Mallard
Video
CarMax to furlough more than 15,000 associates
Video
Dozens of residential care facilities across Missouri reporting COVID 19 outbreaks
Video
Another 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week
Coronavirus
Live Local Updates
Map of Missouri cases
Map of Illinois cases
Local coronavirus forecasts & maps
List of coronavirus symptoms
Stay-at-home orders
Submit your business to our directory
Restaurants offering carryout
Missouri and Illinois COVID-19 resources
Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments
Top Stories
COVID- 19 overall cases rise significantly in Missouri and Illinois
Video
Top Stories
Family uses Zoom to celebrate the first day of Passover
Video
Truck drivers are finding signs they’re not welcome while delivering the goods we need
Video
Bayer in St. Louis adds medical face shields to its production line
Video
State lawmakers approve massive spending authorization to fight COVID-19
Watch
FOX 2 Program Schedule
KPLR Program Schedule
Live Video of Newscasts
Breaking News Video
Video from SkyFOX Helicopter
St. Louis Area Video Cameras
Rogue Runner
Storm Runner
Weather
Closings and Delays
Daily Forecast
Interactive Radar
Long-Range Forecast
Watches and Warnings
River levels and flood forecast
Weather Kid of the Week
Sports
Athlete of the Week
BattleHawks
College
Game of the Week
High School Scores
Japan 2020
Major League Soccer
Masters Report
Prep Zone
St. Louis Blues
St. Louis Cardinals
Sunday Sports Extra
Top Stories
TKO: The Kilcoyne Opinion – Call a Friend
Video
Top Stories
Checking in with local NBA Star Bradley Beal
Video
Horses at Fairmount Park still training despite lack of racing
Video
Watch Live: St. Louis Blues virtual Stanley Cup Championship reunion
Westminster Christian grad Aaron Cook heading for Gonzaga
Traffic
AM Show
Margie’s Money Saver
Pep Zone
Recipes
The Thread
Tim’s Travels
Top Stories
Epworth Children and Family Services seek donations from the community
Video
Top Stories
How to properly put on and remove a face mask
Video
Top Stories
How coronavirus is impacting the St. Louis housing market
Video
World Health Day
Video
At home grooming and self-care tips
Video
STL Moms: Supporting kids during the COVID-19 crisis
Video
Contests
Proud to Serve Nomination
Weather Kid Nomination
‘Tools for Teachers’ nomination
Contest Rules
Top Stories
Share your Coronavirus related changes to FOX 2 and KPLR 11’s Business Directory
Top Stories
Send your ‘Waking Up My Day’ signs to get Bommarito SkyFOX helicopter over your house
Video
Top Stories
Song of the Day – Suspended
Three & It’s Free – Suspended
Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contest canceled
UPDATE: Sesame Street Live! is canceled
KPLR 11
About KPLR
Watch CW Shows
Top Stories
Family uses Zoom to celebrate the first day of Passover
Video
Top Stories
Bayer in St. Louis adds medical face shields to its production line
Video
Top Stories
SLU Hospital adds new staff support dog for stressed-out employees
Video
In-home health care workers overcoming challenges brought on by pandemic
Video
Parson announces first overflow health care facility will be in St. Louis area
Video
Franklin County reports jump in COVID-19 cases
Connect
Contact
About Us
Send us news and weather pics
Anchors and Reporters
Advertise
Be a newscast guest
Closed Captioning
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Frequently Asked Questions
Order A Copy Of A Newscast
School Closing Registration
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
IL: 462 deaths/15,078 cases; MO: 58 deaths/3,327 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
Watch Now
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News
Spirit of St. Louis
Virtual Walk For Wishes
American Heart Association – Virtual Walk
LLS Hunt for a Cure – Rescheduled
Local students building mud bricks to study Egyptian tombs
Bommarito Automotive hosts drawing for Spirit of St. Louis car giveaway
More Spirit of St. Louis Headlines
Keeping pets safe in cold weather
Video
Spirit of St. Louis – Pathways to Progress
Video
Spirit of St. Louis: Pathways to Progress
Spirit of St. Louis – Learn about Pathways to Progress
Spirit of St. Louis: Learn about CASA of St. Louis volunteers
Spirit of St. Louis: Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Task Force
Spirit of St. Louis – CASA of St. Louis holiday gift drive
Spirit of St. Louis – Day of Giving at Dierberg’s
Spirit of St. Louis – Learn about a family helped by Pathways to Progress
Make the season Merry & Bright for children in foster care with CASA of St. Louis
Popular
Truck drivers are finding signs they’re not welcome while delivering the goods we need
Video
Interactive Missouri map shows where COVID-19 cases are reported
Georgia bar owner removes $3,714 worth of bills stapled to the walls to give to unemployed staff
Live Updates: St. Louis area coronavirus news
COVID- 19 overall cases rise significantly in Missouri and Illinois
Video
St. Louis County map shows coronavirus cases by zip code
Bayer in St. Louis adds medical face shields to its production line
Video