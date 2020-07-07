ST. LOUIS – The 42 Doors of Hope are installed around the St. Louis region to tell the stories of cancer patients’ journeys around the bi-state region. The families of these cancer patients have stayed at the Hope Lodge off Lindell.

Fox 2’s Patrick Clark shows us one of the doors being installed in the Central West End. These doors are a symbol of St. Louis welcoming guests to the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge. A new Hope Lodge is being constructed now and the 42 doorways symbolize the 42 guest suites available at the new facility.

Hidden messages can be found within the artwork of some of the doors that can only been seen in person when the sunlight hits different angles. You are encouraged to visit all 42 door locations. A map of the locations can be found here.

To donate to the 42 Doors of Hope Campaign, you can visit their website. They are hoping to raise up to $1 million to add to the costs of building a new Hope Lodge in the St. Louis area.

FOX 2 / KPLR 11 are proud sponsors.