Annie Malone virtual fundraiser













ST. LOUIS – The 110th annual May Day Parade has been cancelled due to COVID 19. On May 17th it is going virtual.

Join Koran Bolden and Vanessa Townsend, COO of Bold Moves, as they compete in a Bold-A-Thon challenge to see who can raise the most money on Instagram. You can donate from now until May 17th.

The virtual fundraiser will be from Noon – 8 PM on Sunday, May 17th.

Fox 2’s Elliott Davis will be making a special appearance along with live DJ mix parties, panel discussions and more.

This is the largest fund raiser for Annie Malone Children and Family Services.

To donate, please visit www.anniemalone.com/parade and follow Annie Malone on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.