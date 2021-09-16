Celebrating the 49th Annual Great Forest Park Balloon Race

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The recently renovated Emerson Central Fields in Forest Park will be the location for the 49th annual Great Forest Park Balloon Race event happening Friday, September 17, and Saturday, September 18. More than 30 acres of outdoor space to begin bringing St. Louis back together.
- Friday: The Balloon Glow at dusk with the PNC Bank Fireworks finale at 9:15pm
- Saturday: Fields open at 1pm and include concessions, sponsor activities, music and other offerings. The PNC Bank balloon will launch at approximately 4:30pm followed by more than 50 additional balloons.
Learn more at: www.greatforestparkballoonrace.com