Local students building mud bricks to study Egyptian tombs

ST. LOUIS – To implement a project-based learning style, students at The Miriam School and Learning Center in Webster Groves have been building mud bricks to understand how the entrances to Egyptian Tombs were built. Along with their art teacher, Keith Lamb, these middle schoolers have been working on this project since October.
