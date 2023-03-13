ST. LOUIS — They empower children with disabilities in the St. Louis area to live their lives to the fullest through programs, equipment, performing arts, recreation and more. FOX 2 is proud to be the exclusive media sponsor of Variety, the children’s charity.

Executive Director Brian Roy has a big announcement. Mandy Harvey is celebrity guest performing for the Variety Unbound event. She is a singer-songwriter, author, and finalist of America’s Got Talent, who happens to be deaf. It is an inspirational story and message to never giving up and continuing to try, along with singing a couple of her original songs.

Variety Unbound: An Evening of Empowerment

The Factory

Thursday, April 20, 2023

6 pm