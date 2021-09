ST. LOUIS – September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Victoria Rubio’s artwork was selected by the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Mission Experience to be brought to life and displayed at the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station.

Saturday, September 25, is the St. Jude Walk/Run in St. Louis and nationwide. Visit stjude.org to register and to donate.

FOX 2 is a proud sponsor.