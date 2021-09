ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Art Fair in downtown Clayton runs September 10, 11 and 12. Visit saintlouisartfair.com for more information.

You can find Allison’s work online at Alnbcollections.com, on Facebook and Instagram.

Artists’ booths will be separated into pods of 2 or 4 to reduce large groups in small spaces and some booths will require a mask.

FOX 2 is a proud sponsor of The St. Louis Art Fair.