Successful Bark in Your Park

ST. LOUIS – The Human Society of Missouri’s Bark in Your Park took place virtually from April 1 – 17.

Participants were asked to walk, run or hike with their pups in their own neighborhood and post photos on their Facebook event page. Over $50,000 was raised for the Human Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Fund and Betty Faith (basset hound) was the 2021 official mascot for Bark In Your Park.

Join the Humane Society of Missouri on May 1 for the Bark in Your Park T-Shirt Pick-Up Party.

