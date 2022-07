Staging is underway!

Volunteers spent the day organizing and decorating the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home for their first open house on Saturday, July 9th.

Don’t forget! You can still buy a $100 ticket for a chance to win this beautiful home!

Visit stjude.org/dreamhome or call 800-667-3394 to reserve your ticket today and aid children battling cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are proud sponsors of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.